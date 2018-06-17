13 Angry Democrats you say?
It has got to be a sin for one group of human beings to always ascribe their sins to other people. That process is called walking with a window in front instead of a mirror.
Who seems to be the angry ones? It must be a sin to hear truth and have so much anger that it registers as lies. There has got to be a “special place in hell” for the likes of Peter Navarro and Kudlow. Navarro, who lacks the ability to carry out his wish, said, “There is a special place in hell for PM Justin Trudeau of Canada.” Navarro and Kudlow have been known to be normal, levelheaded men when it comes to politics, but those two men stood and called Justin Trudeau all sorts of names. Navarro and Kudlow called Justin names that I have never heard them or the president call Putin.
These are older men who may not realize that the American people can playback statements made by other leaders instantly. Trudeau in simple words stated that they (the Canadian government) regret having to return the same favor to America that Trump is paying them with the tariffs. He was calm and closed the statement with, “...we will not be pushed around.” Kudlow and Navarro came out swinging so hard at the Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau, that one of them forgot who his God is if indeed he has acknowledged Him. Navarro was so twisted that he thought that he had the power to put another human in hell. How soon we refuse to remember God is the only one who has the power to put us in heaven or hell, even when we have a desire to send another individual to hell. Navarro stated, “How dare Trudeau talk in that manner about Trump.” He continued by saying “…and this is coming directly from Air Force One.” Seemingly, he for an instant could not remember who it is that has that power. Kudlow and Navarro are willing to let their reputation be tainted by the lying, hypocritical spirit that has invaded the White House and has invaded the bodies of all who have come in contact with it. Anger and hate are destructive characteristics and are representatives of sin, which is real.
13 angry Democrats you say? Who was it that got angry because the football team decided not to go to the White House to stand next to an angry president simply for a photo-op? What was it going to do to help the football players’ image that has been already seriously damaged by an angry man?
13 angry Democrats you say? Who was it that realized that he was not going to be the center of attention at the G7 Summit and insulted all of our allies and hopped on the plane to attend the summit with the dictator of North Korea, a dictator who kills his people and will continue to kill our people if given opportunity? The dictator of North Korea has called Trump an “ignorant old dotard” and many other names. He threatened to destroy America with his newly-created missile. Trump ran off from his friends to go meet with a dictator who starves his people as punishment. He angrily left his allies to meet with a despot who killed his family members whom he saw as a threat to his ruling North Korea. From my research, never have any of the other six leaders from the G-7 called Trump names publicly.
Russian leader Putin is very happy and is gloating today because this fits into the plan that he has for America … help the Americans isolate themselves and then pounce on them for annexation purposes. They will have no allies to come to their defense. Trump needs to be told that Putin does not share power. He is called an authoritarian leader and that he is.
Republicans, you know that fake news and lying are not the same. The 245 government positions are not filled and he blames the Democrats because he knows that you are not going to follow up by checking out the real reason. He does not realize that the Founding Fathers, who penned our Constitution in 1776, prepared for such a time as this. You should grab some courage from your power source and face him now. Each day he is getting stronger and stronger. He is enjoying America as his toy more and more. Trump sees America as his toy and this is the first episode for his TV reality show. Whether you like it or not you are the characters in his show. He is the angry antagonist who hides behind his Twitter account.
As Navarro said, there is a special place in hell for the likes of Justin Trudeau, but I say there is a special place in hell for liars and hypocrites, and that this is not coming from Air Force One. This is coming from the force beyond the Sun.
Willie Mae Samuel is a playwright and a director in Rome.