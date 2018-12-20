Who among us is not fond of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol?” Although Mama never liked the story because of the ghosts, I enjoyed it because of the redemption of Scrooge.
My children share my fondness for “A Christmas Carol.” Every year we got tickets for the production of this delightful story at Rosewood Theater in Roswell. One year, struggling single parent though I was, I managed to get tickets for the children and myself to “A Christmas Carol” at the Alliance Theater in Atlanta. Front row seats! A spectacular production, it featured the Atlanta Gospel Choir. This tradition of mine continued this year, as we enjoyed Rome Little Theatre’s performance of this timeless Christmas classic.
First published Dec. 19, 1843, the first edition of “A Christmas Carol” sold out by Christmas Eve. Dickens began public readings of the story in 1849. Those readings proved so successful he undertook 127 further performances until 1870, the year of his death. Translated into several languages, “A Christmas Carol” has never been out of print. The story has been translated into several languages and adapted many times for film and stage.
A significant tale of the Christmas holiday
Ebenezer Scrooge is one of the most famous characters in English literature. “A Christmas Carol” portrays Scrooge as cold and cunning, with a grating voice and a stiff a gait. A cold-hearted elderly miser who despises Christmas, his last name has become synonymous with cynicism. Scrooge’s signature phrase, “Bah! Humbug!” is frequently used to express disdain.
Initially, Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley. Subsequently shown scenes from Christmas Past, Christmas Present, and Christmas Yet to Come, Scrooge soon realizes that he can change his ways. He is truly sorry for the greedy, ill-tempered man he has been and turns from his miserly ways towards a life that exemplifies generosity and kindness.
“A Christmas Carol” is a message of hope. It teaches us that any of us can change our ways. We can think of others and become better, caring, compassionate people. We appreciate the idea of being given a second chance. The story reminds us that there are better ways to spend our lives than amassing a fortune we cannot take with us when we die.
An enduring Christmas story indeed
“A Christmas Carol” is an enduring Christmas classic. In the memorable words of Tiny Tim, “God bless us, every one.” Merry Christmas, one and all!
Native Roman Pam Walker is a paralegal and welcomes your email to her at pamterrellwalker@gmail.com.