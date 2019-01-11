Now that our community is finished with the highly anticipated midterm elections, we can start to look away from politics. However, while the vast majority will relish this break in political pace, I will begin to indulge in the coming 2020 elections. The president and all members of the House will be up for election, the Senate will have their respective third up for reelection and the State of Georgia’s legislature will be up for election. Among these prestigious offices being up for election is a race that is much closer to home, the race for Floyd County Sheriff.
For all intents and purposes, the position has been monopolized for 16 years by Sheriff Tim Burkhalter. Those who ran against him stood no chance, for Burkhalter’s faithful execution of the post’s responsibilities and commitment to his staff, jail and county earned him the love of Romans, Republican and Democrat alike. A man that I am grateful to call my friend has opted to not run for reelection in 2020. Although this saddens some, I know he deserves his seat under his own vine and fig tree. Thank you for your service, friend.
Now, as the title entails, this is not an ode to my friend’s service, rather it is an endorsement. Some in the race are not as popular, but there will not be a wave of resignations throughout the jail with certain candidates as has been rumored. There might be tension. I personally know that tension is not — and should not — be allowed in jobs that fall in the thin green, blue and red line. These jobs that are done in the service of our community and country require leadership that will not bring animosity, low motivation or awkwardness. Our county needs a leader that is applauded throughout the county and the staff of the thin blue line.
Ladies and gentlemen, what do we look for in a sheriff? A sheriff is the most powerful elected individual in the county. He serves at the will and consent of the governed and is not appointed to serve, as does the city and county manager. Our sheriff must be experienced. Our sheriff must be a gentleman and a warrior. Our sheriff must operate with humility, yet firmness and confidence. The sheriff should be someone that you could grab a cool drink with and watch the game all the while admiring him and his station.
Let us look at our previous coroner, Barry Henderson. He was elected in 2016 for an additional four years. The gentleman retired, placing his number two in as coroner. This number two became number one and will have the prestigious word “incumbent” under his name. Incumbents have a very high rate of reelection, for those who don’t know. If we see someone announce they will not run for reelection rather than resigning, that will bar their respective number two from gaining the incumbency advantage. This could be an accident, or someone could have done this on purpose.
Fellow Romans, rather than discredit candidates, I choose to announce the candidate who I feel will best serve our community. Although the situation in the preceding paragraph does describe the current moment in the department, I do hope it was not intentional. Let us put this aside.
If we looked at credentials, one candidate clearly surpasses the others. The right-hand man is going to be more knowledgeable and experienced in the position directly above him. A distant assistant will not have that knowledge and lead to a slow transition. The chief of staff for the sheriff will have a fast and effective transition and plan to move forward. A distant assistant in the command staff doesn’t see as much of what the sheriff does, thus is much less knowledgeable. For fans of Burkhalter and for fans of his way of governing, there is one man that stands out: Tom Caldwell.
In light of past transgressions, we must keep in mind that this dirty game of politics is in play. Playing the game comes with tremendous risks, but Caldwell has been groomed for success as sheriff. I will say that there are always two sides of all stories and someone who reports malicious activities may have an internal bias. Whether this possibly biased twist on an event was intentional or not is irrelevant, for this is political and as we’ve seen recently, politics doesn’t contain truth but opinion. Furthermore, there is a cautionary tale to refer to. If you choose to fall for the game of politics, remember what happened in Alabama. A Democrat was placed in office due to an allegation that was never proven. Do we want our politicians to be saints or make laws that we agree with according to the rule of law? I choose the latter.
Also, for those who will not act as sheep in the game of politics, I suggest rising above the political game and above your peers and vote for the man of superior character, experience and credentials: Tom Caldwell.
Greyson Oswalt-Smith is a graduate of Kennesaw State University with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He studies and writes on political philosophy and government.