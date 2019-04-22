“The trouble is that old age is not interesting until one gets there, a foreign country with an unknown language to the young, and even to the middle-aged.” May Sarton
Maybe you’re old; maybe you’re not. Maybe you’ve hit that Medicare age, looked in the mirror and said, “How did this happen and who is this?” Physical changes are now undeniably older, but the inner changes are baffling. I feel young, but the reality is I’m perceived by our culture as “old.”
How can I resolve this disconnect? The books and articles on aging suggest becoming “a better version of oneself or become bitter.” How exactly, when events beyond our control occur and choice is not an option?
Growing and evolving at any age is hard. Later years are a bit more difficult because they are less goal-directed. In my younger years I was constantly aiming and hoping for something positive — to finish school, go to college, marry, start a family, get a great job, travel — seek new experiences. I was pushing forward and growing so busily that I didn’t notice that I had done all this.
With retirement at the age of 65, a distinct change begins. The challenge is not climbing up, but how to gracefully slide down. I had to let go a bit, notice the young generation of folks coming in with new skills, more energy and amazing ideas.
Minor health issues and physical limitations began to crop up. People I had loved were being lost to illness or infirmity. I began to feel somewhat vulnerable and like I was on an unpredictable border of change that didn’t have the excitement of what I was leaving behind.
But interesting things happen at borders. Developmental psychologist Bernice Neugarten says: “As long as we can do most of what we want to do, we are “young-old” age. When our loss of health fundamentally changes the way we live, we have entered “old-old” age.” Many people, like me, are between those two categories with various kinds of chronic health problems. We still live much as we always have, but with the adaptations of modern medicine and adaptive devices.
Retirement gave me time to pursue things I’ve always said I would do when I had more time. Everybody’s list is different, but what I found is that it takes awhile to settle into a new routine. I learned that an environment of encouragement and engagement is required for building up the capacity for happiness, humor and concern for others. An attitude of consciously looking for things to be grateful for is a key coping skill.
It’s spring and I am encouraging a patch of sunflower seeds to sprout and grow along my garden wall. I love to watch the giant yellow flowers dance and bob in the coming summer sun. I put the seeds in rich, black potting soil and watered them every day. The young sprouts almost jumped out of the ground in two days. I am like those seeds, I mused, planted in rich soil and well tended.
America offers rich soil for growing a life. Throughout my life’s pilgrimage I have made friends that encourage me, a family that loves me (well, most of the time), a strong spiritual life, and more available resources to call upon than people in less fortunate countries. That’s my rich, black soil.
Life after 65, while potentially beautiful, is usually a bit arduous for everyone. For example, in one way or another, we will say goodbye to everyone we love. In our sixties and beyond we are likely to spend more time in doctor’s offices than in concerts and more time at funerals than weddings. Maneuvering this stretch of our lives will require flexibility, a tolerance for ambiguity and openness to new perspectives to remain positive.
The idea is to flourish in old age. Not every minute, however. There are natural times of moodiness, disappointments and self-criticism; but overall; I know I will still be struggling to do the best I can to improve myself on my deathbed.
Before that time, my current challenges include caregiving, loss and loneliness. I must be present to my current life, make skillful choices and uses of my time in order to keep building a community for myself and to actively manage my own narrative.
Isolation is a quick path to stagnation, so I must keep investing time in friendships and practice being authentic. In order to be truly happy, it is said that one must find ways to be useful. This may take a new form — like consciously looking for enriching opportunities to interact with different age groups to maximize their energy and talents and to utilize my experience and wisdom.
The new sense of meaning and purpose in this phase of life is challenging some days. What worked yesterday will not be sufficient for tomorrow. I must get comfortable with who I am now. In this “young-old” phase of life, I will experience the largest number of changes or losses, so I must choose to adapt well and accept life as it is.
With age usually comes wisdom from our years of skill development in analyzing situations and people. We are more cautious with our words and advice. We know our constraints, whether self-identified, or identified for us by others! Now more than ever, we must see our limitations as well as our possibilities in a different way.
For example, this past Christmas I announced that I was no longer planning to buy a gift for each family member. That task suddenly felt like a tiresome rut. I hated the materialism of the holiday and so changed the ritual to celebrate Christmas with new joy and freedom. Viola! No one died, no one even complained and we still had a marvelous time being together.
This breakthrough encouraged to reexamine the many places I say “yes” but find physically exhausting to complete as in the past. Think overnight childcare with several great-grandchildren. I love them dearly, but am modifying my time commitment to avoid the depletion that bath time and bedtime chores require.
Instead, I can modify my time and activities with them to find meaning and to nurture our deep connections to each other. The stimulation of finding new ways to stay engaged and empowered is another essential ingredient of satisfaction for me.
Many of my peers shun technology because they haven’t learned much about it and think it to be foreign and overwhelming. I find it an interesting and an adaptable way to learn and grow. The benefit? I can “chat” with the kids on ‘messenger kids’ or Facetime from my phone. They think it’s grand!
In closing, I want to feel as blissful and ecstatic as my cat. This winter, after a cold, rainy week, the temperature rose and the sun came out. I looked out my window and saw my 18-year-old cat licking its paws and then roll around on his back to lounge with his paws up in the air.
Bliss doesn’t happen because we are young or perfect or problem free. Over the years we have become wise enough to be present in the moment, to appreciate what simply is, and revel in moments of insight when we realize that everything is just as it should be. Life is big, intense, joyful, painful, complicated and beautiful. Here’s to embracing every moment.