All the world’s a stage…
“And all the men and women merely players,” said William Shakespeare.
The Rome Shakespeare Festival season is upon us and it got off to a rousing start last Thursday in a pop-up black box theater constructed by the RSF elves at Makervillage in the developing arts district of North Fifth Avenue. The show was The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) and the cast of three, along with a few unsuspecting members of the audience, breathlessly carried us on an irreverent, untethered and hilariously wild ride that I will not soon forget.
The point of the play is to cover the general gist of all 137 of Shakespeare’s works in 90 or so minutes, so you can imagine the chaos. Once the ride ended and we all caught our breath and dried our eyes of laughing tears, my friends and I agreed that it was well worth the price of admission, and then some. You know the drill: I talk about how great it is, then tell you that you should go see it so…you should go see it, truly.
The black box theater production is part of the expansion of this year’s festival, even though it already felt like the company was pulling off superhuman efforts. When RSF founder, Gail Deschamps, first described their plans for the year to me, I had to take a moment to balance reason against my longtime knowledge of Gail’s unbounded energy for this passion of hers. If anyone else had outlined similar goals I would have insisted there was no way it would work. But Gail, yes, I knew she could make it happen.
Traditionally, the festival has consisted of alternating shows on the Town Green, each a full production of a Shakespeare masterpiece, over a one-week period. I have always been amazed at how well they pull this off each season, alternating the outdoor stage each night, with simultaneous dual rehearsals, blocking, costumes, etc. It is no small accomplishment, which may explain why the festival is the only event of its kind in Georgia.
This year the festival will run more than two weeks, with shows running on multiple stages. Your Town Green choices are “Macbeth” and “Much Ado About Nothing.” If you haven’t been before you are in for a treat. My favorite part is that anyone can show up with a blanket or low beach chairs, as many friends as you care to bring, a picnic as grand or simple as you can create or order from a local restaurant, and enjoy the shows for free. Yes, free! You also have the option of paying to reserve a table for 10 or a spot at a communal table in order to secure a good view and a chair. Or if you happen to be strolling by downtown, pick up something from the onsite snack bar and grab a spot on the Forum steps to watch the show. However you choose to partake, it is absolutely wonderful to sit on the Town Green and watch the sun set over the Oostanaula River as you take in the sights and sounds of a stellar production. There is truly nothing like it, and we are blessed to have this opportunity at our disposal.
Also on tap this year are two family-friendly productions by the Young Shakespeare Theater Company, including “The Velveteen Rabbit” playing at the Wilder Center at Rome First United Methodist Church and a short production performed at the beginning of each of the Town Green shows called “Mystery on the Town Green II.”
I know this has turned into one of my sales pitch pieces, but I am just that thrilled about our local talent and opportunities for entertainment. I am equally excited over the work that Rome Little Theater puts out (did you see that crazy hilarious production of “The Producers?”) and my friend Terri Morgan and I talk often about how much amazing musical talent our town boasts. Between the two of us, I think we hit about every show that happens, and gladly so. If we haven’t made it to see you perform yet, just wait, one or both of us will probably show up soon.
I pretended to be a theater major for about one quarter of my “exploration years” at Berry College. I was one of those people who couldn’t decide what I wanted to do with my life (still am, honestly) and the arts were all very interesting to me. My first production as a freshman was a two-person one-act play, and it was both excruciating and exhilarating. I had to open the show with a 5-minute (or was it 5-hour?) monologue in which I lit a cigarette and fake-smoked my way through a nervous diatribe. The show’s opening music ended with Aretha Franklin’s “Freeway of Love” and I still feel the fear of entering the stage in the pit of my stomach when I hear the song. I even did some time behind a microphone singing and pretending to play an instrument or two, not to mention high school chorus and musical productions that I remember fondly to this day.
I share none of this to toot my own horn; I do little of it today and I was mediocre at it back then. I share it to say that I have a special understanding of the dedication and effort that goes into putting this stuff on and it hurts my heart when I hear people complain about how little they feel there is to see and do here in Rome. We are rich with entertainment if you’re paying attention. I, for one, will continue to thoroughly enjoy our local talent, and will occasionally pretend to be a singer behind Thunder Pinard’s karaoke mic on Wednesday evenings at Giggity’s. After all, we are all merely players on the world stage, no matter how we channel it.
Monica Sheppard is a freelance graphic designer, beekeeper, mother and community supporter living in Rome.