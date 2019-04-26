It’s been so long since I left the night life that I don’t know what is out there. Growing up as a teenager there was not too much for young people to do. There was the drive-in theater. Getting the money to go to the drive-in was usually a hassle, but the two buddies I ran with both had jobs so the drive-in was not a problem.
One of the boys had a pretty good old model car that we went in just about anywhere we wanted to go. We filled the gas tank up on Friday and still had gas left after the weekend. We would go to the Grand Ole Opera or to Chattanooga to Lake Winnepesaukah. I remember when gas prices went to 18 cents a gallon, we thought it was the end of the world. Can you imagine? I remember a gallon of Ethyl gas was 15 cents a gallon. You would always get a dish with a fill up.
Same old, same old every weekend. It soon got boring so we took up skating. The closest place to go skating was in Pennville. The skating rink was an old, remodeled furniture store. It was small and on the weekend the place was packed. It soon got to where there was so many people there it was hard to get on the floor. We talked it over and decided to find us another place where there was not so many people. The one in Pennville was called the “poor people skating rink” because it only cost 25 cents to get on the floor if you had your own skates and 50 cents if you rented theirs.
Someone got word about Lake Howard out from LaFayette. We decided to go up on a Saturday night and find out. When we got there the lot was full of cars and people were going inside. We followed the crowd. When we walked through the doors into the lobby it had a snack bar and a sitting area. Most rinks didn’t have sitting areas. If you sat down it would be in a corner. When we entered the rink we knew that we were uptown because the price of the skates. If you used their skates it cost you a dollar and a half. If you used yours it cost you a dollar. We didn’t know how much uptown we could afford. We soon found that we could have as much fun in the poor man’s rink as we could uptown. We found a store in Chattanooga that had been turned into a rink.
It was at about this time that someone came up with the idea of ghost hunting. Someone would come up with a haunted place and we would go and see if there was anything to ghosts. We had a lot of fun but we also had a few frightening moments. I know now that you are not to go into cemeteries and I fully recommend that you stay clear of them. You can do damage and no one wishes to do that. We were very careful not to damage anything in the cemetery.
We visited abandoned houses that were about to fall in. Theses old houses can become very dangerous. We found some old house that had been abandoned with all the furniture left in them. Should you ever find a house that has been abandoned, go if you believe in ghosts. You might find something left behind waiting for you. On the other hand if you don’t believe in ghosts, then there will be nothing there but an empty house full of furniture. If you go back after dark you might find that something beside the furniture was left behind.
We found things to do without getting into trouble. We did it without alcohol. White lighting was popular among the people who drank back then. Never drank any white lighting in my days. To me, two of the most awful-tasting things you could drink would be beer and iced tea.