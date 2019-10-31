Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Showers and thundershowers in the morning will give way to steady rain in the afternoon. Turning colder. Morning high of 72F with temps falling sharply to near 50. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.