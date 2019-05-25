One of the rules of column writing is to avoid being self-referential, that is to say, do not write about writing, especially writing columns. So today, I’m not going to write about column writing. I now put forth about another aspect of what comes from fingers on keys.
I joke with friends that in any social situation I could shout, “How many of you have written a children’s story?” My thesis is that 75 percent of folks nearby would raise a hand.
I mean, who doesn’t have a story running around their brain concerning a smart mouse, a mouse damsel in danger or a magical pony that saves the day?
My children’s music book trilogy, “Martin the Guitar”, “Martin the Guitar on the Road” and “Martin the Guitar in the Big City,” started out tentatively. The first book endured ten years of rejections before my publisher Ron Middlebrook called me out of the blue (with a personal nudge from a very famous guitarist!) and said those magic words, “We’d like to offer you a contract.” I was so benumbed by rejections I honestly didn’t believe him that day. Three books in, I am proud to call him my publisher, and more importantly, my friend.
Then there is Rome, Georgia’s own Brian Barr, the brilliant illustrator of the three books. Brian, a distinguished art professor at Georgia Highlands College, was, until “Martin,” an artist who produced dark and fabulous graphic novels. When my bride, then at Georgia Highlands, suggested I approach Brian about illustrating this family-friendly series my response was, “Darling, I don’t want to SCARE the children!”
I’ll never forget the day Brian walked into his east Rome living room with three large illustrations born from his reading the manuscript. I exclaimed, “It’s Martin!” Off we went.
Every book needs a designer to one degree or another, and an illustrated book’s success is contingent on a great design. Rome News-Tribune columnist Monica Sheppard is our book designer, and she takes the text and illustrations, puts them in a cauldron in the back of her home and brilliantly produces a finished product. The fact that Monica has been a family friend for years makes our professional relationship all the more sweet.
So we three sit back and watch the Pacific Ocean swell beyond our adjacent homes on Malibu Beach. Not.
The Stephen Kings, James Pattersons and J.K. Rowlings of the literary world are few and far between. In the case of “Martin,” after the publisher and the distributor get their share, the creators receive what I call the “trickle down effect.”
I can’t speak for Brian and Monica, but my payoff is immediate. For the last few years I have taken the books, the instruments and the stories to libraries and schools all over the place, and the response from the children (and adults!) has been the real reward.
A recent event at our local museum here in Los Lunas, New Mexico, brought a lovely Saturday morning crowd, and one family of three boys sat right at my feet. I couldn’t suppress my joy when, at the close of the presentation, one of the boys proclaimed to his mom, “I’m going to learn to play the guitar!”
At one elementary school near Newnan, I didn’t pace my delivery and ended up with spare time at the end. This is not an optimum strategy when it comes to a gym full of rambunctious school kids. I was out of “Martin the Guitar” and a wave of panic swept over me as the teachers all looked at me with anticipation.
I did what every musician should do in that situation. I led the entire congregation in an impromptu singalong of the Beatles “Twist and Shout.”
One must prepare for pint-sized critics when on the literary circuit.
I finished a very successful presentation at a Marietta elementary school. They loved the sounds of “Big D” and the story of the great violin “Strada” who gives the title character a dose of confidence and a path to success.
I always end with a Q & A.
A young woman’s hand shot up immediately. Out of the corner of my eye, I spotted a look of panic on the school’s principal. I braced for impact.
“Wellllllll,” she intoned.
This wasn’t going to go where I wanted.
“I think,” she continued, “I think … that ...”
The teachers at the back of the room leaned in.
“I think that you are a better singer than a writer.”
I guffawed.
“Thank you, young lady,” I responded.
I continued, “I’ve had a lot of voice lessons!”
Ah. Critics.
The delightful journey of “Martin the Guitar” continues.