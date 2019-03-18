You walk into your child’s room and there are so many toys, you could open your own toy store. Still, when your precious little one turns on the T.V., all you hear during commercials is “I want_____.” You find yourself feeling frustrated and a little afraid that you are creating a little “gimme” monster.
Rest assured, a child who has the case of “the wants” is not a monster. They are not necessarily selfish, nor are they brats. Be assured that they are simply human (most of us adults have active cases of “I want” quite frequently).
It is easy for children to develop a case of the wants when most everywhere they go they are bombarded by images of shiny new toys. They see toys that shimmer, make delightful goo, grind, twist or are endorsed by their favorite stars or cartoon characters. They see other children happily playing with these toys, whether in the home across the street or on the screen. It is only natural to want these same things when you see these images. While it can be frustrating for parents to hear “gimme” on a frequent basis, it is a normal part of being a child and actually provides parents with some great opportunities to teach important life skills.
The first key in dealing with “I wants” is to allow a child to want. We all need permission to dream and want. You can satisfy some of that natural desire by indulging your child in “wishing.” If he is old enough to write, have him write down things that he wants. For younger children, you may want to give them safe scissors and let them cut out pictures of items that they want from magazines. Help them glue the pictures in a special notebook. For many children, this simple exercise will cut down on the wants. In fact, many smaller children often “forget” about the item once it is down in a book.
For older children, you can take the wishing a step further by helping her discover the price of her favorite items. This will help illustrate that some items are more costly than others. If making a wish list for a special occasion, have her select items from her wish list that fall within a certain price range. You can also allow her to earn some toys. Research the cost together and come up with a plan to earn the money, either by doing extra chores around the house or putting aside some of her allowance to cover the cost. You might also consider splitting the cost of the item with your child. Through this process, you illustrate the concepts of saving and delayed gratification.
Another common challenge for parents is managing expectations during shopping trips. You can decrease the number of times your child asks you to buy something for him in a store by setting clear limits. Before you enter a store, let him know what your boundaries are for today. If you cannot buy any treats, let this be known, and the reason why if possible (e.g. “If we want to go to the jumping gym on Friday, we cannot purchase a bag of candy today,” or, “We have room in our budget for apples this week, not potato chips.”). This will begin a lesson that fun activities often cost money and that parents have only a limited supply of that resource. It also makes budgeting a regular part of life instead of a difficult and painful thing. Keep in mind that you will likely need to remind your child several times during the trip about the boundary, depending on the age of your child. It is easy to forget the rules after all when so much temptation is staring you in the face. In addition, many children have learned that if they just ask enough, they will receive. Stick to the boundaries you set and be consistent.
Finally, model good behavior for your children. Watch your own gift-giving and gift-receiving habits. Express appreciation for gifts of all sizes and seek out opportunities to experience joy in the free things of life (e.g., a walk around the neighborhood, take a hike in the woods, skip stones on the lake). Not all joy must be purchased. By practicing appreciation, modeling budgeting and finding joy in the free things in life, you can help children learn that life is not all about “gimme.”