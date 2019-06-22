When John Howard Payne arrived in Georgia in September 1835, the heartbreaking drama of the Cherokee removal was nearing its climax with the Treaty of New Echota on Dec. 21, 1835.
There are at least four accounts with varying details of Payne’s movements in Georgia. Two are from 19th century biographies of Payne mentioned last column by Gabriel Harrison and Charles H. Brainard. The third, penned by Payne himself, was published in the Dec. 23, 1835, edition of The Augusta Constitutionalist newspaper (absorbed by the Augusta Chronicle in 1877). George Magruder Battey recounts Payne’s journey in “A History of Rome and Floyd County,” his telling sourced in the Constitutionalist article.
Payne departed Muscogee territory and journeyed to Macon, where he purchased a new horse. He then headed to Augusta to meet with Judge Augustus B. Longstreet, editor of the States Right Sentinel, but a stop at Sandersville, midway along the journey between Macon and Augusta, would prove fateful. There Payne met with Dr. A.S. Tennille, brother of then-Georgia Secretary of State William Tennille. Dr. Tennille suggested Payne research the lifeways and traditions of the Cherokees. Payne agreed it would be interesting. After proceeding on to his meeting at Augusta, stopping at Athens, where he is alleged to have fallen in love with a Ms. Margaret Harden, viewing Toccoa, Amicalola and Tallulah Falls, visiting the gold fields at Dahlonega and exploring a salt peter mine at Kingston, Payne pressed northwards to rendezvous with Cherokee Principal Chief John Ross.
Payne sought a series of letters covering early Cherokee history penned by former Principal Chief Charles Renatus Hicks that were in Ross’ possession. Payne planned but a day’s visit with Ross, soon extended when the chief invited Payne to attend the Cherokee’s next council meeting, where Payne could be introduced to Cherokee leaders. Payne also heard that John Schermerhorn, President Andrew Jackson’s envoy to the Cherokees and a fellow classmate of Payne’s at Union College, Schenectady, N.Y., would be in attendance. The prolonged visit allowed Payne to collect Cherokee tales and acquainted him with removal politics.
Payne found himself caught in the middle during the council. He was the guest of Ross and sympathetic to the Cherokees. Schermerhorn and Captain W.N. Bishop of the Georgia Guard disagreed with Payne regarding “the Cherokee question.” Payne spoke with Schermerhorn following a failed treaty negotiation with the Cherokees, requesting papers in relation to the negotiation process for use in the periodical.
“Don’t complain if I use you rather roughly,” Payne joked.
“No,” Schermerhorn replied, forcing a smile, “but if you do, don’t complain if I return the compliment.”
Payne never spoke to Schermerhorn again.
It was now Nov. 7, 1835. Payne made preparations to depart once more for Athens. He and Ross sat up together, each working on their writings late into the evening. Around 11 p.m., a stir. “Suddenly there was a loud barking of dogs,” Payne wrote, “then the quick tramp of galloping horses, then the rush of many feet; and a hoarse voice just at my side, shouted, ‘Ross! Ross!’” The cabin door opened. Payne and Ross were surrounded by the Georgia Guard. “Well, gentleman, I shall not resist,” said Ross. “But what have I done?”
“You’ll know that soon enough,” the leader of the guard, Sgt. Young, replied.
The guards led Payne and Ross on horseback through a tumultuous night 24 miles to Spring Place. During the long ride one of the guards, ironically enough, began to hum the tune of Payne’s “Home, Sweet Home.” The guardsman did not believe Payne when he told him who wrote the song.
Payne and Ross were taken to a location within sight of Chief Joseph Vann’s home, now a historic site at 82 Highway 225 North, Chatsworth, and locked in what Payne’s letter described as “a small log hut, with no window and one door. At one end was what they call a bunk — a wide case of rough boards, filled with straw. There were two others on one side of the room, and opposite to them a fireplace. ... In one corner sat an Indian chained to a table, by the leg, his arms tightly pinioned. We found it was the son of the Speaker of the Council, Going Snake. They had charged him with refusing to give his name and the number of his family, to the United States Census Taker. He denied the accusation, but the denial was unheeded. ... They removed him and left us the only prisoners ...”
Sgt. Young returned after a few days with books for Payne and clothes for Ross. Young wanted to subscribe to Payne’s periodical. Payne told Young he would write truthfully of the imprisonment.
“Ah, you’ve abused us already,” Young said. “We’ve got a letter here where you say the guard look like Banditti.” The letter was private and, legally, at least, could not have been used to arrest Payne.
Payne pressed Young as to the reason he and Ross had been imprisoned.
“Why, I can tell you one thing they’ve got agin you ... They say you’re an abolitionist.”
The men were informed they were to be held until at least Christmas.
After brutal stretches of waiting and many failed attempts to contact outside authorities, including the governor of Tennessee and President Jackson, a visit to the prison by none other than John Ridge revealed that both Payne and Ross were falsely accused of conspiring with Henry Clay and a number of others in abolitionist intrigue.
Ross would be released on Nov. 16, 1835. Payne remained imprisoned until Nov. 20. After Payne’s release, as he spoke with people in the surrounding countryside, he discovered that he and Ross were also believed to be part of a French plot aimed at raising an insurrection of Cherokees and black slaves against the United States. Why a French plot? The Georgia Guard didn’t recognize Sequoyah’s Cherokee syllabary in Payne’s notes and mistook it for French.
Payne continued northward, where the next of his adventures would begin in Washington, D.C.