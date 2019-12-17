I’m gonna relate a little tale for y’all, about something that happened on Sunday.
And the reason I’m telling this story is because there are some people who need to be thanked.
A friend of mine who lives in Cartersville has an elderly mother who lives in Rome. We’ll call the lady Gladys. Gladys is very independent for the most part but needs a little help now and again with errands or remembering to take her medication.
I’ve been visiting Gladys every day to make sure she has everything she needs and that she takes her meds in the mornings and in the evenings, and occasionally I’ll run to the store for her if she needs me to.
I usually stop by her house later in the evenings. That way I can make sure she has eaten supper and I can watch her take her meds.
Well on Sunday, around 4 p.m., I decided to head over to her house. I don’t know why I decided to go that early but I did. I called Gladys to let her know I was coming and she didn’t answer. When I got to her house and knocked on the door, there was silence for a minute then I heard her cry:
“Help Me. I fell. I can’t get up. Help me.”
Immediately I started freaking out. I don’t have a key to Gladys’ house. I’m standing outside with no way of getting in and she’s crying for me to help her. I don’t know how long she’s been there unable to move and I don’t know how much pain she’s in. Gladys is a little hard of hearing so it’s not like we could have a conversation through the door.
So I called 911 and explained the situation. I also called family members to try to get a key.
Y’all, it was less than 5 minutes before a Floyd EMS truck pulled up. And seconds later, a Rome Fire Department truck got there as well. I explained the situation and together they assessed the situation. They didn’t want to break open Gladys’ door unnecessarily but they also wanted to get to her as quickly as possible.
Somehow, by hollering through the window, the paramedics coaxed Gladys to drag herself to the door, which she managed to open.
At this point the fire department wasn’t needed anymore so they left. But they had been calm and patient and very reassuring while they were there and I really appreciate that.
Now even though Gladys had been strong enough to drag herself to the door, we still had no idea exactly how she was feeling, why she had fallen and if she needed medical attention.
EMTs Donnie Sutton and Lindsey Hayden, and paramedic Ben Harbin were the ones at the scene — and let me tell you they did an incredible job of keeping me AND Gladys calm.
All three of them were extremely efficient and professional. They questioned Gladys and found that she had a huge knot on the back of her head. They checked her sugar and asked about her medications and ran through all the various things they needed to ask to assess her condition.
I was most impressed by the way they spoke to Gladys. Ben Harbin in particular was extremely gentle and patient with her. Like I said before, she has some difficulty hearing and of course at this moment she was a little dazed with having fallen and having all these strange people in her house. So it was difficult to get clear, reasonable answers out of her at the moment.
But Ben Harbin spoke to her like he was talking to his own grandmother and it warmed my heart to hear it. He was so kind and compassionate with her. He patiently waited for her answers to his questions, even when he had to ask the same questions over and over. He put Gladys at ease and kept her relaxed and comfortable the entire time.
They finally determined that Gladys was not in any immediate danger but that she should probably go to the hospital to get checked out because she had hit her head pretty badly.
Everything checked out and Gladys is back at home with people caring for her more vigilantly.
I work in the newsroom and I hear scanner traffic constantly. I know that EMTs and the fire department get called to dozens and dozens of calls every day like the one I made to them about Gladys. I know it’s their job to respond and to go through all the procedures. But I was incredibly impressed by the level of compassion and gentleness and and care they offered to Gladys ... and to me.
I know I speak on behalf of Gladys and her family when I say thank you to the fire department crew that responded and especially to Donnie Sutton, Lindsey Hayden and Ben Harbin for their care and their kindness in a scary situation.