I’m always up for having fun, new experiences and learning. A new word recently entered my vocabulary, “buskers,” a term for street performers. More about that later.
“Abby the Spoon Lady” performed in Rome on April 11. My husband and I and our friends, Steve and Ginger Smith, got tickets and went to the show. We went to dinner downtown then walked to the Brewhouse for the show. Although we were not late, we couldn’t get a seat and had to stand. Even so, we were delighted that there was a good turnout for the show.
Abby’s story
Abby got married at a very young age. Over the course of the marriage some exceedingly violent things happened to her. She had nowhere else to go and so she started hopping trains. Ultimately, because she was hungry, she picked up spoons and became a street musician.
Tools of the Trade: Spoons and the Musical Saw
Appalachian settlers improvised simple instruments out of existing tools and objects of rural life. Settlers played the spoons as a creative way of keeping time with banjo players and fiddlers. The musical saw originated in the early 19th century when an unknown, inquisitive Appalachian musician first took a fiddle bow to the bent blade of his hand saw, which he held firmly clamped between his knees.
Skilled in playing spoons and the musical saw, Abby the Spoon Lady kept the beat as Chris Rodriguez sang and played the guitar and harmonica. When Abby played those spoons, it sounded like a tap dancer just hit the floor. As I write this, I remember the rhythmic click-clack of the spoons. Abby is accomplished with this delightful Appalachian art form. If you do a Google search for “playing the spoons” you are sure to discover multiple videos of Abby the Spoon Lady performances.
Asheville Buskers Collective
In 2014, the Asheville City Council wanted to require permits for all street performers. Abby met with the city council about the issue and many Asheville street musicians showed up for the meeting. Subsequently, busking was made legal and other cities have looked to Asheville for guidance on managing street musicians. Abby subsequently formed the Asheville Buskers Collective, which advocates for street musicians. Abby is very proud of the outcome and things are going well for her. She travels the southeast with Chris Rodriguez performing at places like Brewhouse.
A happy ending to Abby’s story
Abby enjoys playing the spoons and performing. When she is home in Asheville, she and Chris perform for tourists. She obviously enjoys this great art form. Indeed. She is a treasure and I’m glad she brought their show to Rome.