There is much to do.
Weeks before school starts band directors and football coaches are busy. When football practice and band camp starts, a new school year is upon us.
One week from today, Aug. 1, Floyd County schools will be back in session. On Aug. 2 Rome City Schools will be back in session. Back to school activity has begun. Shopping for school clothes and school supplies. Trying to get in that last weekend vacation trip before school starts. It’s on.
Transitions
Kindergarten students, sixth grade students and ninth grade students are all making a transition this year. Kindergarten students are starting school. Sixth graders are beginning middle school, and the adjustment from elementary school to middle school is challenging. Ninth graders are beginning high school. These three age groups of students may be anxious and at the same time look forward to starting school. When school starts next week, there will be many opportunities for students, at every age and stage, to make great memories.
Behind the scenes there is much to doTeachers planning. Bus drivers learning their bus routes. Janitorial staff busily at work getting the buildings ready for the new school year. Dietitians working on meal planning for school lunches. School administrators supervise all that activity. Indeed, a new school year brings with it a lot of activity behind the scenes.
New school buildings and changesThere is much excitement about the new Main Elementary School. The new building will be ready for the first day of school Aug. 2.
Next year Pepperell Middle School gets a new building. In the meantime, when school starts this year, Pepperell Middle School students will be attending classes on two campuses. Sixth and seventh grade students will be at the old McHenry Primary School and eighth grade students will be at Pepperell High School.
Football season and pep rallies
In the South, where else would we be on a Friday night in the fall? That’s right, at a high school football game! The season opener for area high school football teams include the Pepperell Dragons on Aug. 9; Rome Wolves, Aug. 16; Unity Lions, Aug. 16; Model Blue Devils, Aug. 23; Armuchee Indians, Aug. 23; Coosa Eagles, Aug. 30; and Darlington Tigers, Aug. 30. It will be fun to see how all the teams do this year.
Speaking of high school football, let’s not forget pep rallies! High school would not be high school without a pep rally every Friday afternoon during football season! The football team, coaches, cheerleaders and the band will be there with the entire school including students, teachers, paraprofessionals, administrators, secretaries, cafeteria and janitorial staff. When I was in school at East Rome High School, pep rallies were so important that if the buses got there in time, the bus drivers came to the pep rally. A social must in high school, pep rallies are so much fun!
Back to school
When school starts next week, there is a host of people about whom I’ll be thinking. I refer you to the paragraph herein about pep rallies for an extensive list. Here’s to a wildly successful 2019-2020 school year to one and all.