As I look back at things that happened to me while I was on the police department some of the memories are sad, some are funny and others make you wonder how it could happen. I remember this one like it was yesterday.
It was on a wet soggy New Year’s Day. Everyone had been out the night before celebrating. The ones waking up had a huge hangover and wasn’t giving any trouble to anyone. As true to par, there was one who woke up feeling mean. The only one he could take it out on was his old silver-haired mother.
I received the call from one of my patrol officers that they needed a supervisor and told them I would be there in a few minutes. The call was in the East Rome housing projects. When I pulled in beside the other patrol cars and got out, I recognized the house number.
For the sake of not giving a full name I will call him by his first. Harold, as I will call him, stood a good 6 feet tall and weighed 200 pounds. I could hear him as I approached the door. He was ranting and raving like a madman.
I stepped though the door and came face to face with Harold. He turned and stuck his finger in my face. I pushed him back and advised him not to do that. I looked at the two officers and asked, “What is the problem?” One of the officers motioned for me to come over to him. I pushed Harold aside and went. The officer pointed to the kitchen.
I looked in the kitchen and I could not believe what I saw. The floor was full of broken dishes, pots and pans. I looked back at Harold and he gave me a big smile. “Did you do this?” I asked. “Yeah, so what?” he said.
I started toward him but caught myself in time. I stopped and stared at him. I looked at the small silver-haired woman sitting on the couch.
I motioned for one of the officers to come outside with me. We stepped out on the porch. I told him to go to the car and check the city and county for outstanding warrants. I went back inside — for if Harold started anything, I wanted to be there.
Harold walked over and sat down in a chair. I could see that the celebrating of last night was working on his head. I walked over and stood beside the chair where he sat. We waited on the officer outside to see if he could find anything on him that would let us take him from the house.
I heard the officer open the door and watched Harold as he entered Then I heard what I had been waiting for. The county held a warrant on him. They were in route, for they wanted the pleasure of locking him up in jail. I kept my eyes on Harold. He knew we had him but he might try to get away.
The deputy sheriff arrived with the warrant. One of them walked over to Harold. “Stand up,” he said. “Put your hands behind your back.” Without a word, Harold stood up and did what he was told. As they were taking him outside I heard one of the deputies say, “I told you our day would come.”
As we were leaving, I heard the little silver-haired lady say, “Officer, would you come back and talk to me?” I motioned for the other officers to go back in service. I walked back into the house and sat down beside her on the couch. “What can I do to help you?” I asked. I watched as the tears rolled down her cheek. Then she begin to talk.
Harold was the only child that she had. Her husband had died several years back. She didn’t know what to do. I listened to her talk and told her that I would go out to my car and see if I could get someone who could help her.
I went to the car and called headquarters and asked that they get in touch with family services. Being New Years Day it took a while but I waited for the lady to get there. I explained the situation as best as I could. We went inside and the mother began to talk to her.
I got up to leave but the mother asked me to stay. I sat back down. She clasped her hands and talked. Harold didn’t work and what money she drew he took and drank up in beer and whiskey. She didn’t have any money, no food, and they were fixing to evict her from the house she lived in.
I looked on as the tears rolled down her cheeks. If ever a hard-hearted police officer ever had tears in his eyes, it was this one.
I left with the assurance the the lady would be taken care of. I was told they would move her to a high rise apartment where she would not be bothered by Harold. Even today I can still hear the last words she said to me. They went something like this: “Harold is my only son and even with his ways I still love him. I pray every night that he will change and come back and we can be together. If John (that was her husband) was here, he would know what to do. I have tried but can’t seem to get to him.”
I shook my head and said, “Go and live your life and maybe someday he will wake up and see what he has done to you.” I took her hand and squeezed it and went through the door to the outside. I had to get away from there for the tears in her eyes were getting next to me.
Harold never came back to fulfill his mother’s prayer. He was found later, along with several others, in a wooded area, dead.