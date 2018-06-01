A lesson learned from Señor Dabbs
A few days ago, two of my pups, Roshi and Punkin’, joined me at the big picture window that looks out over the giant alfalfa field in front of Ranchero Musselwhite. We had James Taylor on the speaker and a clear view from our house to the top of the Manzano Mountains several miles away.
A flurry of motion above the freshly cut alfalfa field caught our eyes. A beautiful red-tailed hawk rode the thermals and scanned the acreage for dinner. The setting sun’s rays illuminated perfectly arrayed feathers spread from the bird.
The aerial grace of the raptor hypnotized us as he or she soared and dipped.
Suddenly from above, a small bird, perhaps one-tenth of the hawk’s size, lunged from out of nowhere. The hawk attempted to maintain its feeding run, but the little bird, a swallow, would not be deterred. Again and again, the tiny bird regrouped and lunged at the big bird.
I knew immediately the reason for this flying ballet. An army of swallows constructed two nests under the eaves of our house, and freshly hatched birds are most likely the occupants of the new bird condos.
Let me say that I am no ornithologist (Oh, how I have always wanted to type that sentence!).
I declare my lack of expertise in order to say that I believe that there are plenty of swallows around and that the lone defensive swallow did not need to bear responsibility for baby safety. Yet he or she did, and bravely.
The field soon emptied and I assumed that the brave swallow continued the job of nest protection.
My late mother, Dorothy, was a lot like that swallow. You could pick on her, tease her, but by good golly, you did not ever cast a shadow on my younger brother or me.
I do not believe that my mom was what is now called a “helicopter parent.” I spent unsupervised hours in the woods, alongside creeks and around the neighborhood. I fell, had scrapes and got into altercations with others, but she didn’t hover over me. My work in school was my work and was earned without any undue influence inflicted on my teachers.
My dad was the same way. However, one afternoon during my freshman year in high school a friend dropped me off at the top of my driveway. Two cars occupied the parking area, one my father’s and one I didn’t recognize.
I opened the front door, took a couple of steps and felt my heart plummet to the bottom of my sneakers. My high school Spanish teacher, Señor Dabbs, smiled down at me from his seat next to my father’s. Yes, my Spanish grades were in the cellar. Yes, I thought, no big deal, it’s JUST Spanish (even more ironic given how my music career using languages turned out).
Unlike a lot of current academic situations, the two adults placed the cause of the poor grades on me and not on a teacher’s misguided attempt to actually teach. I lost privileges until the grades improved.
Uh, yes, dear reader, my Spanish grades immediately improved. I prized my mobility and friends, and if learning Spanish was the key, well then so be it.
So now I am a trained parent myself. My wife and I had to instinctively learn when to swoop in and defend our kids and when to allow them to fall, dust them off and resume the trek. It wasn’t easy, but it must’ve worked.
I would write that there are no handbooks, but who am I kidding? The bookstores and Amazon are full of ’em. Parenting styles, parenting choices and choices to not be a parent at all occupy shelf after shelf. There are plenty of resources on the subject of parenting.
I know in my case my mom and dad had one parenting book in the house. Dr. Spock wrote it.
Just like that swallow protecting the nest, my folks had formidable instincts and given how their two sons turned out, those instincts paid off.
Mothers and fathers, protect your nest. Fight off birds of prey that threaten your offspring. Let them fall. Let them fail. Be there for them, and if you have to, really have to, invite Señor Dabbs to your living room. Just once. It worked for me.
Former Roman Harry Musselwhite is the author of “Martin the Guitar” and is an award-winning filmmaker.