I met Judy Ingram in the fall of 1968, at East Rome Junior High School. That was the year we were in seventh grade. However, before entering East Rome Junior High, Judy attended Central Primary.
In the fall of 1966, Judy was in the fifth grade. Here, in her own words, is Judy’s story about her first day of school at Central Primary.
Judy’s story
The first elementary school I attended was Reservoir Street Elementary in my neighborhood. At this school, everyone was the same color as I was. At Reservoir Street Elementary, we were nurtured and loved. My first four years of elementary school were spent there.
In my fifth year of school, I attended Central Primary Elementary School. Prior to my entrance into Central Primary, my mama informed me, during the summer, that she was sending me to another school. She told me to prepare my mind and manners for something different when school started again. I dreaded summer being over. I knew that I would be going to another school out of my neighborhood and would not be able to attend a school with people who looked like me.
Before the first day of school, Wayne Battey, Michael Pickett and I gathered at our homes. We were told the behavior that was expected of us. Also, we were told to take care of each other and to study hard so we could make our parents proud of us. WE PRAYED AND THEN HEADED OUT TO SCHOOL.
Riding up to the school, we were so afraid. Many people had gathered to watch us enter the building. Once inside, we did not see anyone who looked like us. We were escorted to our classroom and introduced to our teacher, Mrs. Hamil, who spoke in a soft voice and showed us our seats which were located at the front of the classroom.
I shall always remember her words to us as though it were yesterday. She said, “WE ARE HERE TO LEARN, HAVE FUN AND MAKE NEW FRIENDS. FRIENDS HELP EACH OTHER AND THAT’S WHAT WE ARE GOING TO DO.” As I look back, I realize Mrs. Hamil was setting the tone for our classroom for the year.
That very first day of class went like this: We had class, went to lunch and the other kids wanted us to sit with them. When we went out to play, the kids asked us to play with them. Finally, it was time to go home. The kids waved to us good-bye and said we will play again tomorrow. I felt so relieved, so happy and I loved my new school.
The teacher
Mrs. Hamil seemed to know instinctively how to inspire her class in a way that would focus the class on learning, having fun, and making new friends. What a delightful school year they must have had.
The parents
The parents gathered the children together, before school that monumental day, and admonished them to take care of each other. I imagine those parents were nervous about sending their children to a white school. It stands to reason those families prayed together before sending their children to a white school that historic day.
Before enrolling at Central Primary, Judy completed fourth grade at Reservoir Elementary in 1966.
That was the first year African American students graduated from East Rome High School.
Kind, thoughtful people like Mrs. Hamil helped orchestrate a peaceful integration of Rome City Schools.