A hostile culture?
While recently wasting time on Facebook, my attention was captured by a post advertising a book that addressed the issue of “a culture that is hostile to Christianity.” Certainly there is a segment of American Christianity that believes American culture is aggressively attacking Christian values. For myself, this sense of being under siege because of my faith has simply never been convincing. However, because my particular interest lies in the intersection of faith and culture, I have thought a lot about the Facebook post. My response to the claim that culture is hostile to Christianity would be “yes, but not a lot, no and yes.”
First of all, the American history we all know is strongly influenced by accounts of the Pilgrims and others who came here to escape religious persecution. That fact and the strong, ongoing influence of Christianity has caused many to understand that we are a Christian nation. Yet many of the values of both Old and New Testament faith are clearly in conflict with our cultural values. Religious faith, among other things, sets limits for behavior and identifies right vs. wrong. In many ways this is the “thou shalt not” element of faith that believer and non-believer both recognize — and resist.
Our culture is economically driven by entrepreneurs and consumers. That combination makes for innovation and opportunity, but also invites the rise of greed, self-interest and dishonesty. To the extent that the latter values dominate, the culture is clearly hostile to Christian values of gratitude, charity and truthfulness. The noble ideal that all men are created equal written in our founding documents is absolutely consistent with Christian values. Yet in the acceptance of slavery those documents blatantly denied the ideal. Enduring racism and prejudice of all kinds confronts us with the disconnect between culturally accepted behavior and Christian values. Faith values of integrity, compassion and sexual morality are clearly in conflict with a culture that embraces lies, selfishness, violence, sexual exploitation and abuse. Maybe there should be even more conflict between our culture and Christian values.
There is widespread recognition that Christianity is losing its privileged role and unquestioned authority. To some this loss seems to be the result of open hostility; perhaps there is an element of that. But that decline in influence has more to do with unfamiliarity, honest disagreement or disinterest than attack. A more educated population, travel, entertainment and media and exposure to people “not from around here” have combined to raise questions and to expose us to new ideas. Too many Christians are still stuck with the Sunday School teachings of their childhood, trying to make them fit the complexities of adult life. Many have been raised to believe that questions or doubt must be avoided at the risk of one’s very soul. But moving out of one’s narrow bubble of experiences will inevitably raise questions and create insecurity. I think it is that insecurity that is most threatening…
To pursue this line of thought, a disagreement about evolution or the author of Exodus does not mean an attack on anyone. Wishing “Happy Holidays” does not attack “Merry Christmas,” it simply recognizes that there are multiple holidays between December 1 and January 2. If one believes that women can be pastors or that a gay person may be a faithful and fully participating Christian there is no attack on anyone whose traditional views cannot accept the same understanding. Oh, and in reminder about the loss of Christian principles in our culture, years ago we embraced Sunday commerce and abandoned the commandment to “honor the Sabbath.” Did that fact constitute an attack?
It is truly hard to maintain one’s strongly held values while remaining open to very different ones and to the people who hold those values. Resisting change and craving security is common to us all. But different does not equal bad. Disagreement does not equal attack. Diverse means that both the natural world and the world of many nations, cultures and religions is very big and very complex.
I do believe that there is a clear and probably growing hostility to a particular version of Christianity that hogs the headlines. When Christians who feel attacked respond in belligerence, “holier than thou” and judging, they invite hostility. This version of Christianity seems to believe that the best defense is an aggressive offense. The positive elements of their faith become lost in narrow blinders that are on guard for enemies to fight rather than for new friends to welcome.
For many, both inside and outside the Christian faith, there is bewilderment at the choices of white evangelicals when values long proclaimed are apparently traded away for a Supreme Court justice and a tax break. Lies and mere accusation of sexual misconduct in political leaders were once grounds for condemnation. Currently those behaviors arouse indifference, lame excuses or outright denial. Something is clearly out of kilter when New Testament commands to love God and neighbor are deformed into punitive and rigid policies that promote bullying of the outcast and the weak. A faith stance that cheers the casual destruction of the environment and dismantling of policies to protect that environment is in conflict with the Genesis account when God says that creation is very good and that humanity is to take care of that creation.
If my understanding of early church history is correct, Christianity did not thrive because it was combative. The early Christians were known, not so much for their belief system, as for the ways that they loved one another. Early missionaries went into urban areas of ethnic, cultural and religious diversity and made converts because their behavior was consistent with their preaching. Both the preaching and the behavior were about love, compassion, forgiveness and caring. That model is obsolete only if allowed to be so by those frightened into combat by the culture around them.
The Rev. Gary Batchelor is an ordained Baptist minister and active church member. He is retired after a nearly 40-year local ministry as a hospital chaplain. His particular interest lies in issues of faith and culture.