As an eighth-generation Georgia native, it does not surprise me that I am descended from a patriot who fought against the British during the American Revolution. My patriot ancestor was Nathan Simms, 1733-1803, a native of South Carolina.
My connection to Private Nathan Sims goes back eight generations. Private Nathan Sims married Agnes Bullock. Their granddaughter, Elizabeth “Louisa” Sims married Thomas Thornton Hull in 1834. Thomas and Louisa’s granddaughter, Mattie Sybilla Hull, married John Wesley Terrell. John and Mattie were my paternal great grandparents. I am directly descended from patriot Nathan Sims. He is my great-great-great-great-great-grandfather. I hope you did not get dizzy following this.
The Revolutionary War in South Carolina
Private Nathan Sims resided in the area of Ninety Six, South Carolina, where he served on a jury at one time. During the Revolutionary War he served in the South Carolina militia.
Col. Robert Anderson was Private Nathan Sims’ commanding officer. Born Nov. 15, 1741, in Augusta County, Virginia, Col. Anderson joined the Fifth South Carolina Militia and fought in the Revolutionary War. He subsequently became a captain in the regiment commanded by his friend Andrew Pickens.
Many took up arms after the British disregarded their promises. This is the point at which Private Nathan Sims served in the South Carolina militia.
Ninety Six, where Nathan was from, has a colorful history dating back to early colonial times. During the Revolutionary War it was a site for many southern campaigns. The first land battle of the American Revolutionary War south of New England was fought there Nov. 19-21, 1775. Five hundred patriots hastily built a rustic fort of fence rails and hay bales where they fought an attack from a much larger force of Tories. There were casualties on both sides, the first bloodshed in the south for American Independence.
A comparison and contrast in history
When South Carolina seceded from the Union in December 1860, Major Robert Anderson, a former slave-owner from Kentucky, remained loyal to the Union. He was the commanding officer of the U.S. Army forces in Charleston, South Carolina. He is not related to Revolutionary War Col. Robert Anderson of South Carolina.
In February 1861 the Confederate States of America was formed. The attack on Fort Sumter began April 12, 1861, and continued until Anderson, badly outnumbered and outgunned, surrendered the fort on April 14.
Confederates descended from patriots
Consider the ancestry of those who fought for the Confederacy in the War Between the States. More often than not, they were descended from Revolutionary War Patriots.
Consider the Hull brothers of Acworth. Three of Thomas and Louisa Hull’s sons served the Confederacy. Downs Hull, Mark Thomas Hull and George Samuel Hull. They were Revolutionary War Patriot Private Nathan Sims’ great-grandsons.
A major irony in history
Col. Robert Anderson fought against the British crown in South Carolina in 1775 whereas Major Robert Anderson defended Fort Sumter in 1861.
I am a daughter of the American Revolution. I am a daughter of Georgia and I share my father’s zeal for history and family. I know who I am and from whom I am descended. I treasure the many family stories Daddy told us through the years. I enjoyed telling those stories to my children and I will enthusiastically entertain my grandchildren with those stories.
All of us have a unique story comprised of who we are, where we’re from and from whom we are descended, an American heritage of which we should all be truly proud.
Native Roman Pam Walker is a paralegal, and history enthusiast. She welcomes your email to her at pamterrellwalker@gmail.com.