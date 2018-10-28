When getting to the fork in the road, and we all will as we travel this political journey, one has to make a decision about the road that he or she will take. The road that we take when getting to that fork will make all the difference in what happens in our lives as well as the impact that we will have on others and the impact that the world and others will have on us.
On Oct. 19, as I listened to the candidate Stacey Abrams running for governor of Georgia, I could tell by her words that she has chosen to take the high road, or the road less traveled by, and as Robert Frost stated in his poem, “The road not taken, and that made all the difference,” in the gathering that Friday. If she had taken the low road and allowed the bodyguards to throw the heckler out, that would have been what all the haters and the naysayers needed. “Let him stay and ask his question,” she said. The audience could tell by the questions and the heckler’s tone that he was present for the wrong reason. It is so interesting how quickly the mood of a crowd can change. Abrams said, “No, do not let them make you act like them.” Her calm spirit made the difference between a smooth visit and a rough house visit. That calm spirit is going to make all of the difference in what we see, hear and don’t hear for the next couple of days before the election. She was tested by the man, and she took all the time necessary to answer his six-part question. She directed him to her website for more information. If he was there for sincere reasons, after listening to her answers and checking Abrams’ website and considering how she handled the crowd, he will probably vote for her to be the next ray of hope for the future of Georgia and America in general.
The right to vote has been a passion for Abrams most of her adult life.
A main mission of hers as she led from the outside was to help increase the number of registered voters. When she first ventured on that mission there were over 800,000 qualified, unregistered voters. She has changed that number to 300,000 and is still working on improving that number until it is zero.
Voter suppression did not just begin with this election. With the atmosphere existing across the country, some Republicans have felt emboldened and empowered to be blatant about doing it. Voter suppression has always been a part of the Republicans’ platform. After 1888, when the Radical Republicans were beaten down about doing good and gave up on walking down the high road, the swing by the Republicans after that was in a totally different direction. (This is just an aside: but it is interesting that the Republicans who were trying to do the right thing back then were considered radical by their own party as well as the Democrats.)
As we get closer to the actual day to vote it seems that we have no choice in the governor’s race. Stacey Abrams seems to be the best our state has to offer. I have tried to find something negative about the candidate and nothing surfaces. Only positive comes up: She has a gentle spirit of humility, excellent background and she is intelligent. Her refreshing approach is palatable, considering all of the negatives that many candidates are expressing.
Stacey Abrams is good for Georgia. She is refreshing to the spirit. There is too much bashing and that is not good. That is not good for our children. That is confusing to the people who want to feel protected and safe. That is troublesome for our seniors who have worked hard and are at a point of needing some peace of mind as they sit and remember when all of the degrading and name-calling was not necessary to be a leader in our government. Abrams is the calm in the storm. Abrams is the peace when all the ugly storms of Georgia are raging around us.
I know God said that he will let us go so far and after a while he would turn us over to a reprobated mind. I am struggling to find out how we humans get so far off the main street of right that we cannot seem to find our way back to the street labeled Right Street. We have evidently put down our road map, the Word. In the midst of all the foolishness going on around our children, what can we teach them? Do we teach them that it is okay to tell lies as long as you win? Do we tell them to do what they feel like doing during the day and their conscience will not bother them at night? Do we teach them that people who are different are less than they are, therefore do not accept them in their circle? Is there a moral standard by which we operate? What is it?
I believe Stacey Abrams will, as our governor, elevate us to that moral standard. Those of you who have fear of the color change, let me tell you that it will be all right with Stacey at the helm. She is the good of Georgia. She is what Georgia has produced, and that means yes, good can come out of Georgia.