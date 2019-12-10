My friend Margie will be spending this Christmas with a brother whose existence was kept from her all her life.
I heard this story over the weekend as we drove back to Rome from Mobile, Alabama, and I thought it was a great little story to share with y’all.
Margie’s in her 50s and lives in Cartersville. Her parents have three children: Margie and her two brothers. Margie’s father has passed and, a couple years ago, her mother felt it was the right time to reveal to them that they had a half brother they had never known about.
Apparently Margie’s mother got pregnant in college — this would have been in 1955 in New Jersey. You have to remember that at this time a pregnancy out of wedlock would have been viewed much differently than it is today.
It was decided by her family that she should give the baby up for adoption.
Her parents were good friends with a lawyer who just happened to know a wonderful family that would be open to adopting the baby. And so, when Margie’s mother delivered in 1956, she gave the baby up to a very loving couple.
Time passed and Margie’s mother grew older and got married and had a family. She didn’t know a great deal about the baby she had given up for adoption, except for the information given to her family by the lawyer friend who had facilitated the adoption. She knew that the little boy lived with a family in New Jersey where he had been born, and that he was much loved and well cared for.
But she chose not to speak of it to her three children. Margie and her brothers grew up knowing nothing about their half brother until a couple years ago when her mother spoke to them each individually and told them about this part of her life she’d been holding on to for so very long.
All three children were very understanding.
“We were shocked, but very supporting and loving of my mom,” Margie told me. “But I wanted to know what he looked like.”
So Margie searched Facebook. She knew her brother’s name and where he lived, and her mother knew what he looked like. They finally found him.
One of Margie’s brothers lives nearby to Don (the long-lost brother) and drove to his house, ringing the doorbell and introducing himself. It was an emotional reunion.
“That next spring we had a big family reunion,” Margie said. “He has no siblings and his parents have passed away so this came at a time when I think there was an emptiness in his life and he said he’s always dreamed of having siblings and cousins. Well, we loaded him up.”
Margie said her mother and Don have a remarkable relationship now and are in contact on a daily basis.
And he fits in perfectly with their family. They’re all big sports fans and Don is a part of all family text messages and communication.
This will be a very special Christmas for them. Margie is hosting the family at her house. She’ll have all three of her brothers, their mom and a host of nieces and nephews around them.
Margie feels incredibly blessed to have her loved ones around her and she is thankful that Don is a part of that.
“It’s so cool that he is so open to having us in his life,” she said. “We love him. He’s a part of us. This was unexpected but very welcome. And he’s absolutely thrilled to be with us as well.”
When Margie told me this story I thought it was wonderful that there were no hard feelings about a secret kept so long. I loved that there were no hard feelings, but instead there were welcoming hearts and open doors.
That’s what we need year-round, but particularly during the holidays. We need welcoming hearts and open doors. I’m so happy for Margie that, although it came later in life, her family has grown by a brother. I can only imagine her mother’s joy at having ALL her children under one roof.
I hope, as the Christmas season pulls us all in various directions and distracts us with food and gifts and parties, that we remember the things of true value. Long after the ham is eaten and the wine’s been drunk and the gifts are opened, you’ll be left with the people who care about you.
It might be your blood relatives (even the crazy ones). It might be your coworkers (even the annoying ones). It might be your golf buddies or tennis team or church group. It might be your best friends. It’s PEOPLE who matter most.