I have answered all kinds of calls while on the Rome Police Department. I have chased big birds, werewolves, bears and, oh yes, a monkey.
This took place back in the early ’60s. At this time Martha Berry Boulevard was still lined up with houses instead of businesses. There was one Phillips 66 service station in the block. It was there where the Buick car dealership was built. I believe there is a medical firm of some sort there now.
We received a call late at night that someone or something was in a lady’s house. I was riding with my first riding partner, the Whizz. We checked out and went up on the porch. A lady came to the door and motioned for us to come inside.
Before we could ask what was the matter, she put her finger to her lips and said “shhhhh.” She pointed toward the stairs. I began to move toward the stairs when a loud bang sounded. I pulled my gun and ran up the stairs. I stopped at the top. I didn’t hear or see anything.
The Whizz was standing beside me. I asked, “Do you see anything?” He shook his head. The lady had come up the stairs and was watching us. With guns in hand we began a search. This was a big house but we went from room to room without finding anything.
We were standing at the top of the stairs talking to the lady, assuring her that there was nothing in the house, when we heard a loud bang come from the last room. I pulled my gun and rushed in with Whizz behind me. Nothing was there. A search of all the closets and under the bed, nothing. I looked at the Whizz. Shaking his head, he said, “Don’t even think of that.”
The day shift was coming on as we were getting off. We asked them if they had gotten any calls there. One of the officers started to laugh. He said that they had been all over that house and found nothing. They offered no help so we headed for our cars in the parking lot.
I thought I would have some fun. “Hey Whizz,” I called as he started to get in his car. “Put on your ghost hunting clothes tonight for I have a feeling we are in for it again.” He got into his car, shaking his head. I laughed as he pulled out from the station. My buddy the Whizz had no fear of anything that we had run across while riding together, except he didn’t mess with ghosts.
That night I came in and got a cup of coffee. I was reading the reports when the captain said, “Lonie, get your partner and go to where you were on Martha Berry last night. It seems that the lady is really having trouble.” I gathered up my equipment and met Whizz at the back door.
We pulled into the driveway to find her standing by her car. I got out and she came to us, trembling. “It’s there,” she said. “It’s in the house. Whatever it is has gone crazy.” I went up on the porch, pulling my gun from the holster. I had no idea what was in the house but, if it could be stopped, I intended to stop it one way or the other.
A sound came from up the stairs like something with toenails running across the floor barefooted. Whizz went through the door and I was behind him. From the head of the stairs came a sound like someone or something laughing. I hit the stairs at a run.
There was nothing in the hallway and all the doors to the rooms were closed except one. I stopped by the open door and heard the scraping of feet on the tile floor. I jumped in, not knowing what to expect. A cover to a hole that led up into the attic lay on the floor. There was nothing else in the room.
A ladder was close to the hole and I started to go up when Whizz said, “Here, let me. There is no use you having all the fun.” I moved over and motioned for him to be my guest. He slowly climbed up the ladder and shined his flashlight into the opening. Nothing. He put the flashlight though the opening and then stuck his head in. And let out a loud yell as he jumped from the top of the ladder to the floor.
I had no idea what he had seen. I pulled my gun and watched the opening. The Whizz was as white as cotton. Then down though the opening came the head of a monkey. He jumped onto the top of the ladder and began to jump up and down, squealing and chattering.
I motioned for Whizz to close the door to the room so he could not get out. I grabbed up the cover to the opening and ran up the ladder. I put the cover over the hole then moved the ladder. The monkey was having a fit, running all around the room. I moved over to the door and, slipping though, closed it behind me.
A pale Whizz and a trembling little lady were waiting for me in the hall. We went into a discussion on how to get the monkey. Whizz went over to the lady’s telephone and got the captain. We asked that he call in the man who took care of animals. Tell him to bring a big net with his tranquilizer gun and a cage.
Finally the animal control man came. We went into the room and the monkey looked as scared as I did. He jumped down from the ladder and ran. I caught him in the net and pinned him to the floor. He looked at me with the most pitiful set of eyes I have ever seen. The animal control man walked over and pointed the gun at him.
With the little fellow sleeping it off, Whizz and I went back out on patrol. We felt good that the lady’s problem was solved. Several days later we found out that the monkey belonged in the neighborhood. The owner didn’t know that he was out and it was returned to him.
The other officers called us the monkey chasers. We would just laugh and say, “Right. Unlike you, we knew what we were chasing. The Whizz and I kept going until we found the answer.”