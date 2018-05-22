COLUMN: As luck would have it: How I helped the Braves beat the Marlins
When the National League-leading Atlanta Braves made that incredible comeback on Sunday — beating the Marlins 10-9 with a two-run single in the ninth inning by Dansby Swanson — I sort of took credit for it.
Here's why.
I'm all about good and bad mojo. I'm extremely superstitious. Some people think that's crazy but I FIRMLY believe that my actions can influence the outcome of sporting events, particularly Braves games.
Now I know there are some out there who don't believe in luck. They think you make your own luck. They think events are predetermined or that the things we say and do have absolutely no bearing on, for example, a football game or a soccer match.
And they might be right.
But I think we put good and bad mojo out there into the universe and it's all swirling around and the things we do and say can possibly have an impact on the things we care about.
My mojo is usually based on seating or standing position. I believe that if a Braves player just hit a home run or just made an incredible catch to tie up the score late in the 8th inning, I ain't moving an INCH from the spot where I'm sitting for standing. Because that'll change the mojo we've got going at the moment.
And conversely, if my team is down or I want things to change, then I must move positions. And it helps if I can get others to change their seating arrangements too.
That happened one time at an Atlanta Braves game at Turner Field. I convinced an entire section of people to change seats with each other so we could change the mojo of the game. We were down and after the change we rallied and won that game. I hope that convinced all the people in that section that I wasn't a lunatic...or at least I was a lunatic who helped the Braves win.
But other people have their own forms superstition. Some wear the same thing they wore when the team won the last game. Some guys won't shave their facial hair if they're on a hot streak. Some carry little items they think will bring good fortune.
Some people are even superstitious and don't know it. If you've cringed when someone says "I wish so and so was dead" or "I hope you wreck that car," you might be a little superstitious. Even if you're convinced that those words can't possibly affect the future, there's still something in the back of your mind that thinks it's not good to be putting those kinds of bad vibes out there.
Or if you've ever said "don't say that, you'll jinx 'em," you might be a little superstitious. A jinx is just a word for bad luck or a curse. Most of us have caught ourselves saying "jinx, buy me a coke."
And who's never said "knock on wood" and then actually looked for wood to knock on when we've said something we hope will come true or something positive we hope will stay that way. That's superstition.
I have a friend who plays tennis and refuses to touch the scoreboard or say the score during a match. She thinks that'll bring her terrible luck and will cause her to lose.
Another friend wears the same hat to every Georgia home game because he believes it brings the team good fortune.
One of my buddies has to have his "lucky keyring" in the boat with him when he participates in fishing tournaments. He had it once when he won a tournament and refuses to leave home without it to go to other tournaments even though he doesn't keep his keys on it anymore.
And we've all heard those little bits of knowledge that aren't exactly science-based but we've given them a second thought. My friend DeAnn posted a photo the other on Facebook of an owl she spotted in a tree in broad daylight. It started a whole conversation about what it means if you see an owl in the middle of the day. Someone said it meant you'd have a particular type of dream that night. Someone said it meant you were pregnant. Another person said it was an evil omen.
When I was growing up people used to say if it's raining and the sun was out that the devil and his wife were fighting over a bone.
And if a chill suddenly runs over your body and it's not cold out it meant someone was walking over the place that your grave would eventually be.
How about the old tradition that if someone opens your pocket knife, they should be the one to close it. It's bad luck for you to close it if someone else opened it.
That's superstition. And it's all around us, whether we recognize it or not.
So on Sunday when the Braves were down to the Marlins I knew I had to move from where I was sitting. But we were down by such a huge margin that I needed a drastic change. So I left the house completely and drove to work to watch the game.
It worked.
The team rallied, kept the Marlins from scoring while we racked up run after run and as I stood nervously in front of the television, Dansby Swanson hit a beautiful two-run single, capping a SIX RUN ninth inning and won the game.
Some say the Braves have just been playing better in the latter half of games. Some say his short stint rehabbing in Rome was like a fountain of youth for Dansby.
Some say the Marlins' pitching broke down in the later part of that game.
But I like to think my dramatic change in position helped turn the tide. Y'all are welcome, Braves country.
