A woman with visible injuries was transported to Floyd Medical Center Tuesday morning following a single vehicle crash on Mathis Road off Highway 411. The black SUV the woman was driving left the roadway after sliding on a patch of ice. The vehicle spun out before crashing into a utility pole.
Woman transported to FMC following crash on Tuesday morning
