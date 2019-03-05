Wrecked SUV

This black SUV was the only vehicle involved in the crash on Mathis Road off Highway 411 Tuesday morning. The driver was transported to Floyd Medical Center with visible injuries. / Doug Walker

A woman with visible injuries was transported to Floyd Medical Center Tuesday morning following a single vehicle crash on Mathis Road off Highway 411. The black SUV the woman was driving left the roadway after sliding on a patch of ice. The vehicle spun out before crashing into a utility pole.