Police news

At 8:20 p.m. Friday, 911 scanner traffic reported a vehicle overturned on North Broad Street in front of the Dollar General store. There was a report of one injury. Some traffic on North Broad was being diverted while the emergency response team removed the patient. The utility pole held telephone lines, and 911 was unable to contact AT&T about repairs. As a result, the right-hand lane south-bound was blocked off until a repair crew could be contacted.