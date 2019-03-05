Cami DePaz, 31, of Rome, died from multiple injuries sustained during a crash on Tuesday, according to Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor.
The SUV DePaz was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole after sliding on a patch of ice.
A passenger was treated on scene but was later taken to the hospital.
