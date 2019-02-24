Bells Ferry Road reopened to traffic Sunday morning.
Floyd County Public Works Director Michael Skeen said the Oostanaula River was down an inch from Saturday's high and "hopefully it will continue" receding.
More roads could open later but as of noon they remain closed.
PREVIOUSLY POSTED:
Many roads remain closed in Floyd County due to high water from heavy rains this week. According to Michael Skeen of the public works department, the roads affected as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday are:
Bells ferry Road is now closed between West Hermitage and old Bells Ferry
Silver Hill Road remains closed due to a mudslide
Thomas Bluff Road
Collier Road
Old River Road between Looney and Fosters Bend, and still closed from 20 to the boat ramp.
Old Dalton Road between Jones Mill and Troutman, also just north of 140 and just south of 156
Please use Vernon Road for access
Blacks Bluff Road between Park Road and Walker Mountain Road
Livingston Road - 800 block near the bridges
Skeen's statement continues: be advised - hopefully, the rain will stop soon and the waters will recede. Please do not move barricades and open a road until we have a chance to inspect the area. We will be working all weekend as necessary to open roads as soon as possible.