Rome City Manager Sammy Rich announced Monday morning that Toni Rhinehart has been selected as the new finance director for the City of Rome.
Rhinehart served as assistant director under Sheree Shore, who retired last month after almost 35 years win the department.
Rich said Rhinehart will be responsible for the planning, organizing and directing of the financial operations. She will oversee the administration of the Finance Division to include purchasing for the coordination of all financial activities for the city.
"We are excited to have Toni’s experience and depth of knowledge to direct our operational and long-term financial strategies to sustain the fiscal health of our city," he said.
Rhinehart has been the assistant director for 17 years. Before her service began at the city, she worked in the banking industry and for Rome City Schools. She is a member of the Government Finance Officers Association and the Georgia Government Finance Officers Association.
Rhinehart holds a Business Administration degree in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration from Shorter University. She is very involved in the community as an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church, treasurer for the Free Clinic of Rome and is a Kiwanis Club board member.
Rich will present Rhinehart to the Rome City Commission for affirmation of her appointment at tonight’s commission meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St.