Tickets for the 2019 Corky Kell Classic will be on sale starting at 5 p.m. Friday at Barron Stadium during the Rome Wolves' "soap game," according to a press release by Rome City Schools.
Tickets for the Corky Kell Classic will be $12 each in advance and $17 each on game day. Fans may also purchase tickets at the stadium on Aug. 13 - Aug. 16 from noon to 2 p.m. and Aug. 19 - Aug. 22 from noon to 2 p.m. Tickets cover admission to two games, according to the release.
The Rome Wolves will face off against the Marietta High School Blue Devils on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 8:30 p.m. at Barron Stadium, 300 W. Third St. Calhoun will play against Ridgeland at Barron Stadium on Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m.
Both games are part of the three-day, nine-game lineup of the event, which will culminate this year with a five-game run at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Aug. 24, according to Georgia Officials Athletic Association (GOAA).
A complete schedule of games and teams competing in this year's Corky Kell Classic is available at georgiaofficialsathleticassociation.com.