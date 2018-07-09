Rome to adopt delivery truck limits
Commissioners also are scheduled to hold the first of three public hearings before they set the millage rate for 2018 and get a presentation on the draft update to the Rome/Floyd Cave Spring 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
The board caucuses at 5 p.m. Monday, followed by its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Both sessions in City Hall, 601 Broad St., are public.
Officials want restrictions on trucks delivering supplies to Broad Street merchants in order to make the downtown area more pedestrian-friendly. City Manager Sammy Rich has pointed out that it's an especially dangerous situation when they're parked near a crosswalk, blocking drivers' view of people crossing the street.
Under the new code sections, delivery trucks may still be unloaded on Broad Street but not between the busy lunch hours of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
When making deliveries, drivers may park only in the center lane and they must use flashers or safety cones to alert people to their activity. The trucks also must be at least 15 feet back from a crosswalk and 50 feet away from the approach side of an intersection. The distance from Second Avenue is longer: 100 feet.
On Broad Street and in other designated loading zones, vehicles may only be left there while they're being loaded or unloaded — and for no more than 20 minutes. Violators may be towed.
Commissioners also will get a presentation on plans for the city's development over the next 20 years.
Staffers from the Rome-Floyd County Planning Department will be on hand to accept comments on the Comp Plan, which is divided into separate sections for Rome, Cave Spring and unincorporated Floyd County.
Planning Director Artagus Newell said the Monday presentation will zero in on Rome. Public hearings on the other sections are scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Floyd County Commission and Cave Spring City Council meetings.
The complete document is posted online at RomeFloydPlan.com and residents may also comment on the website through July 22.
Also on Monday, Commissioners will take comments on the proposed property tax rate, which is slated to remain unchanged from last year at 27.536 mills.
The levy, which equals out to $1,377 on a house valued at $125,000, covers Rome City Schools and government services.
Commissioners also plan hearings at 10 a.m. July 16 and at 6:30 p.m. July 23, after which the rate is expected to be adopted. Tax bills go out in September and are due by mid-November.