Two years of tender loving care by members of the Seven Hill Garden Club, with assistance from friends at nine other Rome garden clubs, came to fruition Wednesday as the renewed Clock Tower Pollinator Garden was rededicated as a part of the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail Wednesday.
Jennifer Kearns, who directed the project for the Seven Hills Club, passed out thanks to all of the volunteers who have worked on the project for the past two years, from city staff to Berry College students.
Mary Hardin Thornton, the former Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful director who suggested the project to the club, explained that the effort actually started almost five years ago when a horticulture student at Georgia Northwestern Technical College led the initial restoration of the garden in Bailey Park at the base of the iconic Clock Tower.
Master Gardener Nelly Luthi said once the Seven Hills Club took it on for their major two-year project, getting rid of weeds, getting help from Keith Mickler at the UGA Extension office with soil analysis, then getting an irrigation system installed by city crews, were major benchmarks in the restoration and renewal of the garden.
Members of all of the garden clubs paid a $1 per year assessment to help fund the project and most of the gardeners invested sweat equity on the project as well.
Sheelah Schreiber took the lead in winning a place on the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail.
To become part of the trail, the committee leading the effort chose plants that would provide nectar sources and host plants for pollinators.
The garden includes milkweed, asters, witch hazel, fennel, baptisia and more.
“These host plants provide a place for butterflies to lay their eggs and a source of food for emerging caterpillars,” Schreiber said.
Nectar plants, which draw the butterflies and bees, include Mexican salvia, zinnia, coneflowers, liatrus, verbena, phlox and others. All of the plants are labeled for visitors to be able to identify.
Approximately 20 different species of butterfly have already been identified as having been attracted to the garden, Schreiber said
“We all enjoyed the camaraderie of working together,” Luthi said about the more than 375 hours of volunteer work put in to resurrect the garden.
Kearns echoed Luthi’s thought, adding “This has been a unifying project.”
“Everyone loves this beautiful little garden,” Thornton said. “The appeal of this place is magnetic.”