Two young Rockmart men were in jail without bond Thursday after they reportedly took a Rome girl from her yard against her will.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Glenn Earl Walker, 18, of 529 Lane St. in Rockmart, and Anterrious Laukee Lester, 18, of 28 Old Town Way in Rockmart, are each charged with the felonies kidnapping, false imprisonment and first-degree cruelty to children. They're also facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and terroristic threats.
Lester and Walker went to the 17-year-old girl's residence Wednesday afternoon and forced her into their car. They drove off but were stopped by police on the bypass at Primrose Road.
Walker told police he wasn't involved but witnesses at the scene said they saw him. He is additionally charged with felony making false statements to police.