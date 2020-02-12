A man is charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and felony crossing a guard line with drugs after being arrested Tuesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Micah Kelly Whittington, 19, was arrested at his home 1 Sylvan Street on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge. He also was in possession of a glass pipe with residue and is charged the possession of a drug related object.
After being brought to the jail by Rome police officers, they found a homemade smoking device with a small "roach" containing marijuana residue.