A 19-year-old Alabama boy is accused of trying to steal items out of vehicles parked in the McAllister Hall lot on the Berry College campus.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Patrick Simpson, 19, of 1654 Southpointe Drive in Hoover, Alabama, is facing 15 counts of felony entering a motor vehicle with the intent to commit a crime. He took a total of $350 in cash.
Simpson actively resisted Berry police officers when he was arrested at the college early Sunday morning and had marijuana on his person.
He's also facing four counts of misdemeanor obstruction of law officers and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Simpson was being held without bond Sunday night.