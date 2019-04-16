A West Rome teenager has been charged with a felony for allegedly making terroristic threats after Rome police identified the youth as being responsible for an incident Tuesday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jarod Dale Monroe, 18, of 1349 Redmond Circle, is alleged to have written a note threatening a school shooting at Rome High. The note was recovered around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said there was no good explanation for why the young man wrote the note Monday afternoon.
According to Burnett, the note said something to the effect that there would be a school shooting any day and they would know it when they heard the shots.
When a teacher found the note Tuesday, administration at the school interviewed Monroe and he initially denied it. After police were called in and examined handwriting samples to work that was known to be done by the boy, he finally admitted that he had written the note.