Xbox, games taken from home
A man’s Xbox 1, along with controllers and games for it, was taken from his Church Street home during a burglary.
According to Rome police reports:
The man came home from work Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. to find the window to his back door shattered. An Xbox 1, three controllers and three games were taken. The items were valued at a total of $555.
There was blood found in the area of the back door, both on the door itself and the floor. An officer swabbed the blood and took photos as evidence.