A wreck in West Rome has resulted in a felony drug charge against an Aragon man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cody James Crocker, 29, of 1580 Prospect Road, Aragon, was arrested on Williamson Street in West Rome Friday night for driving under the influence after a relatively minor collision. A search of the car turned up a quantity of suspected synthetic marijuana in the center console.
Crocker was subsequently charged with felony possession of synthetic marijuana in addition to driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
He is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.