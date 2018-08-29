Wreck investigation leads to drug charges for Calhoun man
A Calhoun man was behind bars Tuesday on drug possession charges stemming from a vehicle search after a fatal accident on Old Dalton Road.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Preston Eugene Davis, 34, 110 Richardson Road, was arrested Tuesday after methamphetamines and a digital scale were recovered during a warranted search of his vehicle.
A head-on collision in the 2600 block of Old Dalton Road on July 23 resulted in the death of Martha Lowman, 30, of Rome. Davis was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital’s trauma center in Chattanooga to receive treatment for his injuries following the incident after Rome-Floyd fire officials say his Nissan Sentra crossed the center line causing the wreck with the GMC Acadia SUV. Lowman, who died from her injuries, was a passenger in the Acadia.
Davis is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and a parole violation.