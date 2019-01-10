A Rome woman and a Lindale woman were arrested at the East Rome Walmart Wednesday evening and charged with felony drug possession and shoplifting
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Margaret Louise Baldwin, 31, of 160 Agnes St., and Sandra Jean Baldwin, 36, of 216 Ave. D, Lindale, were both arrested at Walmart when Margaret Baldwin was seen walking out with $20 worth of adult diapers. After a search by police both women were found to be in possession of methamphetamine and glass pipes.
Margaret Louise Baldwin is being charged with felony possession of meth as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of drug related objects and shoplifting merchandise under $500. Sandra Jean Baldwin is being charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.