Two Rome women were arrested Wednesday and charged with reportedly assaulting individuals at 104 Cherry Street on Monday.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Jadae Amya Shynice Lee, 18, of 7 Echota Circle, threatened to take the victims life and pointed a gun at their chest. Lee pulled the trigger however the gun she was using jammed.
Jiniya Jada Gyteia Trammell, 18, of 55 Fred Kelley Road, pointed her gun at several people threatening to kill them all. Both are charged with felony aggravated assault.