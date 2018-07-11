Woman whose vehicle was set on fire says man is stalking her
The day after investigators responded to an Alexander Street home where it appeared a woman’s car was deliberately set on fire, a Rome police officer returned to her residence after she reported the man she believes to have started the vehicle fire was continuing to stalk her.
According to Rome police reports:
Around 11 p.m. Monday, the victim said she looked out her window and saw her 2012 Nissan Altima on fire. After firefighters had stopped the fire, they told her to call police since it appeared to be an arson.
The man she believes to have started the fire has been watching her and riding by her residence over the last few weeds, she told police. Around 6:31 p.m. Tuesday, she said this man was the passenger in a green Nissan Altima which drove by her house, taking pictures and laughing, she said.
The officer was only able to get the names of the two men believed to be in the vehicle by Tuesday evening. He also told the woman how to take the case to magistrate court.