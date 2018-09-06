Woman who tossed rubbish from vehicle faces felony drug charge
A woman who threw rubbish from a vehicle on Riverside Parkway was stopped by police and found in possession of marijuana and a quantity of Xanax.
According to Floyd County Jail reports
Cameron Diane Toll, 18, of 2260 new Street, Cleveland, Tennessee was stopped by officers Wednesday around 4 p.m. After the stop officers recovered as quantity of marijuana from the vehicle and a couple of Xanax tablets n a Colorado retail marijuana bottle.
Toll, who is being held in the Floyd County Jail in lieu of a $3,500 bond, is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled sub-stance, and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, drugs not in an original container and illegal dumping.