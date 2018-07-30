Woman turns self in on felony meth charge
A Big Texas Valley woman was released from jail on bond Monday after turning herself in on a felony drug charge.
According to Floyd County jail and police department records:
Montana Hope Corbin, 21, of 5426 Big Texas Valley Road, was arrested on a warrant stemming from a Thursday morning incident on Ga. 1 at Old School Road.
Corbin was stopped while driving and her car searched. It was later determined a bag and straw ends in the vehicle contained suspected methamphetamine. She also was found with suspected marijuana and a camera caught her discarding another bag of marijuana as the vehicle was searched.
Corbin is charged with felony meth possession and the misdemeanors possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, abandonment of dangerous drugs and tampering with evidence.