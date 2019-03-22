A Rome police officer who was flagged down by convenience store personnel early Friday morning arrested a Rome woman on multiple felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amanda Leighann Culp, 30, of 5 Hopewell St., was found inside the vehicle at a gas pump at a station on Shorter Avenue around 3 a.m.
Officers found a digital scale, two rocks of cocaine along with multiple bags of suspected meth and a glass smoking pipe.
Culp is charged with felony for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of meth and possession of cocaine along with a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.