Woman scammed out of over $2,000 by man claiming to be a deputy
Not until after she had given the account numbers from several MoneyPak gift cards, totaling $2,023.80, to a man claiming to be a deputy did one Rome woman realized she had been scammed.
According to Rome police reports:
The woman told police she had been called by a man telling her because she missed jury duty in federal court she needed to pay a fine to avoid being arrested. She was instructed to get prepaid financial transaction cards.
On Sunday afternoon, she did so, and then provided the account numbers on the cards to the caller. After realizing the scam, she filed a fraud report with MoneyPak and came to police.
A Rome police investigator has been assigned to the case.