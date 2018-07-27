Woman says she was robbed of $620
A Rome woman had $620 taken from her while she was trying to pay two people who drove her to a Martha Berry Boulevard convenience store, she told police.
According to Rome police reports:
The woman had met a woman and a man at a convenience store at 1200 Martha Berry Blvd. shortly after noon Thursday. She was then driven to the Hi-Tec gas station down the road at 1324 Martha Berry Blvd. After making some purchases, she was driven to an alley on McDonald Street off Martha Berry, next to the Royal Inn.
The woman gave the two people $10 each; however, they each wanted another $5, telling her they wanted to play the gaming machines. After getting out on the passenger side, the woman said she would give them $20 each total. But as she was reaching back in the car for her purse, the man in the front passenger seat grabbed all of her money from her hand, a total of $620.
The woman told police the suspects were driving at PT Cruiser, and she gave an officer a tag number. However, the tag number given did not match a PT Cruiser.