Woman’s business credit card compromised for 5th time
A woman reported to Floyd County police Thursday her business credit card was fraudulently used for the fifth time this year when her card number was used for a $1,164.94 purchase at the Best Buy in Canton.
According to Floyd County police reports:
The woman told police the purchase was made on Monday, and Best Buy has opened an investigation into it. She has also spoken with her credit card company about the incidents.
The case has been referred to the criminal investigations division.