A Clayton County woman was arrested after allegedly taking a 72-year old woman's bank card from a local restaurant and using it at several different locations, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail records: 

Brandy Faye Simmons, 34, of 8472 Shiloh Court, Jonesboro, stole the card from a restaurant in Armuchee on August 7, then went to Food Lion, Walgreen's and Cookout were she ran up more than $447.09 in charges.

Simmons is charged with  felony exploitation of an elder, three counts of felony financial transaction card fraud and misdemeanor theft by taking.

