Woman reports scam while trying to get a small loan
A Silver Creek woman reported to police she lost $500 while following the instructions of a man she believed was helping her get a small loan.
According to Floyd County police reports:
Last week, the woman was browsing online to try and find a company to help her get a small loan. After finding the website cashnet1usa.com, she contacted a person through email to see how to start the process. She sent the person her phone number along with her Synovus bank account and routing numbers — the money was never deposited in her account.
After doing this, she got a call from a Frankfort, Illinois, number and was told $950 would be deposited into her account by a man named Allen. She was told to call the next morning for instructions on how to repay the loan.
The next morning, as instructed, she went to Walmart and purchased $500 in Google Play cards. After making the purchase, she scratched off the security codes and sent the card numbers to Allen.
But, suspicions arose when she was told to go to another store and buy $400 in Google Play cards. After realizing the scam she notified police.