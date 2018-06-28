Woman reports jewelry was stolen while in the hospital
A woman reported over $8,000 in jewelry was stolen while she was in the hospital.
According to Floyd County police reports:
The woman gave keys to her home to another woman to clean her home at Bollen Court while she was in the hospital. The woman who was cleaning the home then gave the keys to her brother without the homeowner’s consent. Several items including a pink ice square stone ring, a small diamond cluster and an engagement ring belonging to the victim’s grandmother were listed as stolen.