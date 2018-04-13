Woman reports financial transaction card fraud
A woman went to police Thursday after someone had been using her credit cards to make purchases at local stores, the day after she lost her wallet while dropping her kids off at West Central Elementary.
According to Rome police reports:
She did not realize her wallet had fallen out of her vehicle until Thursday morning when she noticed charges she had not made on her accounts. There was an $80 purchase at Cricket Wireless, and $180 total had been spent at two convenience stores. The times of the charges were around the time the wallet was lost Wednesday morning.